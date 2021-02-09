Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cosmetic Preservatives market is estimated to be $258.4 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 6.0% is poised to reach $390.8 million by 2022. Increasing requirement for paraben free preservatives has poised the market growth. The market is further driven by factors such as growing shelf life advancements, enhancing living standards and rising demand for synthetic and natural preservatives. However, skin infections and stringent government regulations are some of the factors limiting the market. Furthermore, rising demand in Asia Pacific region will offer great investment opportunities for players in the market.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/674243-cosmetic-preservatives-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Synthetic preservatives segment accounted for largest market share across the globe. Moreover, accessibility of raw materials at reasonable price is one of a key trend fostering this segment. By geography, North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue owing to succeeding demand for anti-aging products such as creams and moisturizers.

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/global-cosmetic-preservatives-market-analysis-2021-forecasts-to-2026/

Some of the key players in this market include Chemipol S.A, Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, The DOW Chemical Company, Symrise AG, Lonza Group Ltd. , Ashland Inc., Brenntag AG, Clariant AG, MnM View and Akema Fine Chemicals.

Product Covered:

• Synthetic Preservatives

• Natural Preservatives

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pest-control-services-market-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-28

Application Covered:

• Mouthwash & Toothpaste

• Soaps, Shower Cleansers & Shaving Gels

• Lotions, Facemasks, Sunscreens & Scrubs

• Face Powder & Powder Compacts

• Shampoo & Conditioners

• Other Application

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wedding-dress-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-29

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/module-handling-towers-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/