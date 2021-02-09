Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market is expected to grow from $3.12 billion in 2015 to reach $7.66 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 13.7%. Increased consciousness and strict government regulations towards environment policies are favoring the market growth. In addition, volatility in crude oil prices is driving the manufacturers to adopt bioplastics & biopolymers as a substitute to raw material, which is the key factor fueling the market growth. On the other hand, performance issues and high price of bioplastics are limiting the market growth.

n 2015, Bio-PET segment commands the global bioplastics & biopolymers market and is projected to continue its domination over the forecast period. It is attributed to its similar properties of petroleum based PET, which is appropriate for all applications. The Packaging sector leads the market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. It is driven by booming market for eco-friendly packaging. Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share in global market due to its huge distribution network of bioplastics & biopolymers.

Some of the key players in global bioplastics & biopolymers market include Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Biome Technologies PLC, Bio-On S.P.A, Braskem S.A., Cargill incorporated, Corbion NV, E. I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Metabolix, INC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Plantic Technologies Ltd., Solvay SA, and Toray Industries.

Material Types Covered:

• Bio Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

• Biodegradable Polyester

• Poly Hydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

• Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

• Biodegradable Starch Blends

• Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

• Regenerated Cellulose

• Other Material Types

Applications Covered:

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Bottles

• Consumer Products

• Packaging

• Textiles

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

