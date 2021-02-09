Tendinitis Treatment Market: Overview by Types, Application, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Market Drivers & Restraints

Market Highlights

The Americas & Europe Tendinitis Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Tendinitis is an inflammatory disease causing damage to the tendon leading to pain and tenderness of the tendon. The most common causes of tendinitis are sudden injury, strain, exertion, repetitive movement, and excess pressure on the tendon due to rigorous exercise. Some disease conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes act as major risk factors for tendinitis. Physical examination, and imaging tests such as X-ray examination, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) are commonly used for the diagnosis of tendinitis. Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), physical therapy, and rest therapy are the commonly used therapies for the treatment of tendinitis.

Important factors accelerating the growth of the market are increasing number of sport injuries in Americas as well as in the Europe. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, and rising geriatric population also speeds up the market growth. Availability of skilled healthcare professionals, and flourishing growth of sport medicine also have a positive impact on the market growth.

The factors hindering the market growth are side effects of the treatment such as NSAIDs.

Request For Free Sample Copy :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5227

Major Players in Tendinitis Treatment Market:

Some of the key players in the Americas & Europe market are Abbott (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), Bayer (Germany), Merck & Co. Inc. (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Germany), and others.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 90 market data tables and figures spread over 128 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Tendinitis Treatment market research report–Americas & Europe forecast till 2023.”

Regional Analysis

America is the largest market driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. Furthermore, arthritis prevalence was the highest among people 65 years and older, women, and obese population. Rising geriatric population with number of chronic diseases and changing lifestyle of people further accelerates the growth of the market.

In the North America, U.S. holds the largest market share owing to the availability of cost effective diagnosis and treatment, and extensive of imaging studies such as MRI.

According to the American Diabetes Association, in 2015, approximately 30.3 million Americans which is 9.4% of the American population were suffering from diabetes. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million adults are currently living with diabetes in the U.S.

Europe is the second largest market driven by the extensive use of medical devices, and rising healthcare funding to research and development activities. Availability of high quality and affordable treatment options as well as rising demand for further boost the market growth. Germany and France secure first and second position respectively in the market. Prevalence of diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis is found to be increasing in European countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in European Union countries, nearly 30-70% of the population is obese. Further, increasing number of patients with tendinitis admitted to the emergency department also signifies the need for immediate treatment options for the tendinitis with proper quality care to be delivered by the healthcare provider.

ACCESS REPORT DETAILS @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/tendinitis-treatment-industry-5227

Segmentation

The Americas & Europe Tendinitis Treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Achilles tendinitis, supraspinatus tendinitis, tennis or golfer’s elbow, De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into diagnosis, therapy, shock wave therapy or surgery, medical devices, devices, and others.

Diagnosis is further segmented into physical examination, imaging tests, ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scans, and others.

Therapy is further segmented into non-pharmacological and pharmacological therapy. Non-pharmacological therapy includes rest therapy, heat & cold therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and others. Pharmacological therapy includes OTC drugs or pain relievers, corticosteroids injections, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and others.

Medical devices is further segmented mechanical band, support tape, pre-cut strips, continuous rolls, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.