Global Drug Discovery InformaticsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is accounted for $1.91 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $6.94 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2015 to 2022. The rising demand for computational technology is the primary factor favouring the market growth. Furthermore, Drug discovery industry and rising number of technologically advanced products are the key drivers for the Drug Discovery Informatics market. However, Lack of information technology and critical attributes of data evaluation are limiting the market growth. The recent trends in Drug Discovery Informatics are considerable shift observed from traditional in-vitro drug development to computer aided drug designing, as costly failures of late drug development increases the use of in-silico models for early ADME/Toxicity screening.

Sequence analysis platforms services accounted the largest revenue share and are expected to continue and dominate the market over the forecast period. North America commanded the largest share driven by the increasing demand for computational technology. However, Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to technological developments in the software and drug nano technology fields carried out in the developing economies.

Some of the key players in the market include ChemAxon, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Certara, Infosys, Albany Molecular Research Inc., BoehringerIngelheim GmBh,, DiscoverX, Charles River Laboratories, Covance, Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Novo Informatics, UCB and Evotec.

Modes Covered:

• In-house Informatics

• Outsourced Informatics

Services Covered:

• Molecular Modelling

• Sequence Analysis Platforms

• Docking

• Clinical Trial Data Management

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

