Global Anti Lock Braking System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Anti Lock Braking System (ABS) Market is accounted for $22.51 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $42.16 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2015 to 2022. ABS market is attributed with several benefits such as abridged tier wear, constant braking and compact braking distance. The key factors that drive the growth of the market include rising number of auto collision, enlarged safety awareness, improving technical advancements and strict rules related to safety. However, high cost of maintenance and more safety standard ratings are reflecting the market growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to complete automotive volume and growing diffusion rate for ABS and ECS technologies. China is projected to dominate the APAC ABS market owing to augmented road accidents and rules & regulation imposed by government in installing ABS system..

Some of the key vendors in this market include Robert Bosch GMBH, TRW Automotive, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive Plc, Contenental Ag, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Haldex AB, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Jiaozuo, Nissin Kogyo Co., Hyundai Mobis Co., ADVICS Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Wangxiang.

Sub System Types Covered:

• Hydraulic Unit

• Electronic Control Unit

• Sensor

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Motor Cycles

• Passenger Cars

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

Components Covered:

• Controllers

• Pumps

• Valves

• Speed Sensors

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

