Global GLUTEN-FREE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

he global gluten-free products market is likely to grow at a 9.51% CAGR between 2017- 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Gluten-free food products are those made from either gluten-free flour or naturally occurring gluten-free foods such as fish, unprocessed meat, fruits and vegetables, and others. These food products are usually recommended for people who are gluten intolerant and suffering from celiac disease. Gluten-free foods offer an array of health benefits such as promotes weight loss, reduces the risk of heart disease and diabetes, increase energy level, promote digestive health, and improve cholesterol levels, among others.

Various factors are adding to the Gluten-Free Products Industry share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include rising prevalence of celiac diseases and irritable bowel syndrome, promotional activities and advertisement activities of these food products in different retail chains through weekly circulars and flyers, prevention of health disorders like metabolic syndrome, chronic pulmonary disease, obesity, stroke, diabetes, and heart diseases, increasing awareness about healthy diets, and rising cases of diseases resulting from unhealthy lifestyles.

On the contrary, the high price of gluten-free products may limit the global gluten-free products market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global gluten-free products market based on type and distribution channel.

By type, the global gluten-free products market is segmented into prepared foods, meat products, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, bakery and confectionery, and others. Of these, the bakery and confectionery segment will lead the market over the forecast period. It is likely to grow at a 9.91% CAGR.

By distribution channel, the global gluten-free products market is segmented into non-store based and store-based. Of these, the store-based segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to grow at a 9.23% CAGR.

Region Analysis

Based on the region, the global gluten-free products market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will dominate the market over the forecast period for its high consumption, favorable initiatives, and regulatory framework for promoting a gluten-free diet by the US FDA, subsidy allocations, and easy availability. These foods offer ample benefits such as are less fattening, lower cholesterol levels, and ease digestive ailments, which is again boosting the market growth. The US is the key contributor in the market for increasing awareness about celiac diseases. The gluten-free products market in the region is predicted to grow at a 9.65% CAGR by 2022.

The gluten-free products market in the APAC region is predicted to have the fastest growth over the forecast period. Factors boosting the market growth include unique marketing strategies incorporated by key industry players, rising consumption of healthy food, favorable demographics, booming e-commerce market, and increasing internet penetration. Australia is the key contributor in the region for increasing cases of gluten-intolerance/sensitivity and celiac disease, and growing demand for gluten-free products by health-conscious people on the lookout for weight management.

The gluten-free products market in Europe is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period for rising cases of gluten-intolerant population and increasing use of such products to manufacture bakery goods.

The gluten-free products market in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global gluten-free products market report include Freedom Foods Group Ltd. (Australia), Hero Group AG (Switzerland), Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Boulder Brands, Inc. (U.S.), and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.).

