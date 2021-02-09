Global Fuel DispenserMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fuel Dispenser Market is valued at $XX million in 2015 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. Fuel dispensers are instruments utilized to fill fuels like diesel, gasoline, oil, or kerosene into automobiles. Fuel dispenser market has a direct impact of growing energy demand combined with new inventions in oil and gas (shale gas), and technologies offering a rise to alternate fuels (Biofuel). Increase in demand for infrastructure due to Population growth has set an extra affect on the expansion of this market. Additional factor that can influence the count of fuel stations is the increase in the number of automobiles.

Rising industrialization fostering the growth in infrastructure and increase in energy demands especially from the Asian pacific region can dispense adequate opportunities for enhancement of fuel dispenser market. The positive gross domestic product (GDP) and stable development in the consumer standards of living is anticipated to increase the demand for oil & gas and allied products, which in turn is estimated to assist the industry growth in Asia Pacific. By technology type segment, Suction types are greatly advanced than submersible type. However, submersible types are mostly preferred over the suction types due to less installation and maintenance cost.

Some of the key players in the market include Tominaga Mfg, Wayne, Tokheim Group S.A.S

Tatsuno Corporation, Scheidt-bachmann, Sanki, Jiangyin Furen, Piusi, Neotec, Larsen and Toubro, Lanfeng Machine, Korea EnE, Kraus Global, Kaisai, Gilbarco Inc, Bennett Pump Censtar Science and Technology Corporation.

Technologies Covered:

• Suction fuel dispenser

• Submersible fuel dispenser

Applications Covered:

• Filling Station

• Gas Station

Designs Covered:

• Mechanical system containing pumping units and motors

• Electronic head containing an embedded system

Fuels Covered:

• Compressed Hydrogen (CH)

• Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

• AdBlue Dispenser

• Diesel

• HCNG (a mixture of Hydrogen and Compressed Natural Gas)

• Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

• Liquid Hydrogen (LH2)

• Petrol/gasoline

Installations Covered:

