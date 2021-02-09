Global Multi Cloud Management Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

“According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Multi Cloud Management Market is accounted for $731.63 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $4159.23 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period”. Increased agility & automation and avoidance of vendor lock-in are some of the factors favouring the market growth. Lack of data security and dearth of expertise are major challenges in the market. One of the major opportunities in the market is significant growth in hybrid cloud adoption.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/826968-multi-cloud-management-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Cloud automation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to account for the biggest market share owing to the rising internet penetration rate and rapid move from isolated infrastructure to cloud in the region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/multi-cloud-management-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026/

Some of the key players in Multi Cloud Management market include Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Ecmanaged Sl, Dell Technologies, Inc., NEVER FAIL LLC, Accenture PLC, VMware Inc, CliQr Technologies, Inc., RightScale, Inc., DoubleHorn and Jamcracker, Inc.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/structural-health-monitoring-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-28

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Service Types Covered:

• Professional Services

• Task Migration and Integration

• Managed Services

• Cloud Automation

• Reporting and Analytics

• Other Service Types

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/youth-sports-video-apps-market-2021-global-sharetrendsegmentation-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-29

Applications Covered:

• Compliance Management

• Metering and Billing

• Infrastructure and Resource Management

• Provisioning

• Other Applications

Platforms Covered:

• External Brokerage Enablement

• Internal Brokerage Enablement

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mcu-market-2021-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/