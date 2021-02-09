Global Industrial Communication Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Industrial Communication market is accounted for $52.78 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $135.64 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 14.4%. Rapidly changing technological scenario is compelling industries to adopt Industrial Internet of Things. Increasing demand for industrial communication in electronics and automotive manufacturing applications is boosting up the market growth. However, various standards are being adopted by significant manufacturers which are hindering the data and the market growth.

Wireless Communication Protocol segment is expected to dominate the market segments during forecast period on account of its transmission quality, capacity of Bandwidth and quality network coverage. Technological advancements in various components in WHART, WLAN and cellular technologies are creating opportunities in market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the dominant market and accounted for highest CAGR during the forecast period due to prevailing demand for consumer electronics in developing regions such as China, India.etc..

Some of the key players of the Industrial Communication market include ABB Ltd, Advantech Co., Ltd., General Electric, Infineon Technologies AG, National Instruments, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Applications Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive & Transportation

• Chemicals and Fertilizers

• Electrical and Electronics

• Energy & Power

• Engineering/Fabrication

• Food & Beverages

• Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Pharmaceutical

• Water and Wastewater

• Others Applications

Offerings covered:

• Services

• Component

o Communication Interfaces

o Connectors

o Controllers and Processors

o Hubs, Routers, and Gateways

o Isolators and Convertors

o Memory

o Power Supply Devices

o Switches

o Other Components

• Software

