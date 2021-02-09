Global Automated Fare Collection Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market is accounted for $5.6 billion in 2015 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% to reach $13.9 billion by 2022. Demand for Congestion free transportation systems, reduction in environmental pollution and support from various governments to invest on automated fare collection system is driving the market growth. However, high installation cost will hamper market growth. Fare collection technology platforms and developments in developing economies will provide ample opportunity for the market to grow.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/827030-automated-fare-collection-afc-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

The magnetic stripes technology segment and smart card technology are growing during forecast period. The hardware segment commanded the largest share due to development in Europe and Asia Pacific region. North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to enhancement in transportation infrastructure and security system.

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/automated-fare-collection-afc-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026/

Some of the key players in global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market are Advanced Card Systems Ltd., Atos SE, Cubic Transportation Systems, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V , Omron Corporation, ST Electronics, Thales Group, Trapeze Group, iBlocks Limited, Indra Sistemas SA, LG Corporation, Masabi Ltd., Nippon Signal, Samsung SDS Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corporation, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics), Xerox Corporation and Vix Technology.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/engineering-services-outsourcing-eso-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026-2021-01-28

Technologies Covered:

• Near-Field Communication (NFC)

• Optical character recognition (OCR)

• Smart Card

• Magnetic Stripes

• Other technologies (Barcoding, others)

Applications Covered:

• Parking

o Auto Pay Machine

o Parking Entry/Exit Barriers

o Ticket Validating Machine

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flavored-cigar-market-2021–industry-analysis-by-key-players-sale-trends-segmentation-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-01-29

Rail and Transport

o Automatic Collection Gate

o Passenger Service Machine

o Ticket Vending Machine

o Smart Card Ticketing

• Theme Park

• Electronic toll collection

• e-payment

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/laboratory-developed-test-market-2021-global-industry—leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/