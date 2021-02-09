Global PistonMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Piston market is estimated at $3380.05 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $5710.27 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.78% from 2015 to 2022. Need for light weight piston owing to increase in fuel prices and disposable incomes, rise in automobile industry are the factors fueling the market growth. Whereas factors like consumer shift towards electric vehicles is hampering the market. On the other hand manufacturing of low cost and high quality product is challenging factor for the market growth.

Some of the key players in the market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Honda Foundry Co. Ltd., Mahle Group, Dongsuh Industrial Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi Automotive Systems), Federal-Mogul Corporation, PT Astra Otoparts Tbk, Rheinmetall AG (KSPG AG), Shandong, Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd., Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd., KSPG, Celina Aluminum Precision Technology, Day Piston, Arias Piston and United Engine and Machine.

Coating types Covered:

• Oil Shedding

• Dry Film Lubricants

• Thermal Barriers

Components Covered:

• Piston Pin

• Piston

• Piston Ring

Material types Covered:

• Aluminum

• Steel

Vehicle types Covered:

• Light commercial vehicles

• Two wheelers

• Heavy commercial vehicles

• Passenger cars

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

