Geotextile Market, Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2025

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

Geotextiles are permeable textile materials and are among the most widely used geosynthetic materials for filtration, separation, drainage, reinforcement, and stabilization purposes. The key raw materials used include polypropylene and polyester (synthetic fibers) and natural fibers (jute, flax, sisal). Geotextiles are ideal materials in the construction of roads, landfills, harbors, dams, drainage structures, and other civil projects. Mechanical responses, high impact strength, scour and erosion protection, resistant to extreme wave action, and chemical resistance are some of the key characteristics exhibited by geotextiles, owing to which they are widely used in the aforementioned applications. The increasing demand for geotextiles in the construction of roadways and growing infrastructure developments across the globe are expected to be the primary drivers of the global market growth.

Geotextile Market was valued at more than USD 5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 10 Billion by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Key Players:

GSE Environmental (US)

TenCate Geosynthetics (US)

Officine Maccaferri Spa (Italy)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc (US)

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

AGRU AMERICA, INC (US)

Berry Global Inc (US)

Propex Operating Company, LLC (US)

Thrace Group (Greece)

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)

TENAX SPA (Italy)

HUESKER (Germany)

Pricing Analysis:

In 2019, the price of geotextile varied from USD 0.75 to 1.6 per square meter, which is witnessing an upward trend. In 2019, the price has slightly declined owing to the decline in price of polypropylene. These fluctuating prices of polypropylene and other polymers are expected to affect the prices of geotextiles during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Material

Synthetic Fibers: The synthetic fibers segment accounted for a market share of over 85% of the global market in 2019. The synthetic fibers segment is further divided into polypropylene, polyester, polyamide, and others. Polypropylene is the most widely used polymer in the manufacturing of geotextiles owing to its high tensile strength, low cost, ease of availability, and chemical inertness. It has low density, which results in a very low cost per unit volume.

Natural Fibers: The natural fiber-based geotextiles are bio-degradable and are gaining popularity in the global market on account of their eco-profile and are ecologically compatible. Natural fibers such as jute, hemp, and coir are generally applicable in temporary reinforcements and erosion-control uses of geotextiles.

By Product Type

Non-Woven: Non-woven geotextiles provide the best combination of the three functions (filtration, drainage, and reinforcement) and are hence used in the major applications including subsurface drainage, roadway separation, railroad stabilization, leachate management in landfill cells, and subsurface retention/detention systems. The increasing construction activities and growing use of geotextiles in the erosion control sector are expected to propel the market growth.

Woven: Woven geotextiles exhibit high tensile strength at low elongation (high tensile modulus) and help reduce rutting and extend the life of paved and unpaved roadways. Additionally, woven geotextiles are effective in controlling sediment runoff on construction sites, owing to which are gaining popularity in the global market. The increasing roadbuilding and embankment construction activities are expected to fuel the demand for woven geotextiles in the coming years.

Knitted: The segment held the least share of the global market in 2019. However, knitted geotextiles offer some advantages over woven geotextile, including exceptional tear strength, can incorporate an additional fabric to form a true composite geotextile, and are light in weight.

Others

By End-Use

Transportation: The largest and the fastest-growing end-use segment. The expanding construction industry and increasing investments by governments in the emerging economies (India, China, Indonesia, and GCC, among others) for infrastructure development are expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The major investments such as announcement of USD 63.20 billion by the Indian Government for infrastructure development and a total expected investment of around USD 220 billion by the Chinese government for 27 major infrastructure projects are expected to boost the construction of roads and other transportation facilities in the region. Furthermore, initiation of various airport construction projects in the US, Brazil, Mexico, India, and China, are further expected to boost the demand for geotextiles in the construction of road pavement in these airports.

Environment: The stringent regulations pertaining to water pollution across the globe and growing need for construction of drainage systems and waste containment are among the major factors driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increasing demand for geotextiles in the erosion control sector is further expected to drive the market growth.

Energy & Water Resources: Rising need for efficient water storage water storages due to the global water crisis, is driving the demand for geotextiles in the construction of canals, dams and reservoirs, and irrigation channels. Increasing construction of dams for generating hydroelectricity is further expected to boost the demand for geotextiles in this application during the forecast period.

Building Site Infrastructure

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America: Market growth is driven by the demand for reducing pollution of water resources by use of Geotextiles in erosion and slope stabilization in oil fields.

Europe: A well-established market.

Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing regional market.

Latin America: A small regional market yet is projected to register healthy growth considering the upcoming airport construction projects, which is likely to fuel the demand for geotextiles in Latin America.

Middle East & Africa: Expanding construction sector in UAE and Saudi Arabia owing to which it is one of the fastest-growing regional market.

