Global Automotive Head-up Display Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Market is accounted for $0.46 billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach $1.59 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 19.38% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness for safety features among consumers and rising consumer demand for advanced features are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of vehicle integration and underdeveloped infrastructure in developing countries are hindering the market. Growing luxury car market in china provides plenty of opportunities for the players in the market.

Premium cars lead the global automotive HUD market. On the other hand, SUV and sports car segments are expected to grow at the highest CAGRs during the forecast period. North America commanded the automotive HUD market with around 30% regional market share. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, followed by Middle East & Africa and Latin America owing to growing penetration of the luxury cars in these regions, together with increase in purchasing power of customers.

Some of the key players in the market are Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, Johnson Controls, MicroVision, Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Yazaki Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., and Panasonic, BAE Systems Plc, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group and Pioneer Corporation.

Passenger Car Types Covered:

• Sports utility vehicle (SUV)

• Sports car

• Premium

• Mid-size

• Luxury

Sales distribution channels Covered:

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Products Covered:

• Combiner

• Windshield

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

