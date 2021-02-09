Global SPORTS DRINK Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global sports drink market is presumed to register a significant CAGR during the assessment period (2016-2027) owing to the increasing fitness-conscious population during the forecast period (2016-2027), asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Sports drink are beverages which contain carbohydrates, sugar, salt, vitamins, proteins, minerals, and electrolytes such as potassium, sodium, and other ingredients. Sports drink is consumed by athletes and sportspersons to restore water, electrolytes, and energy level before or during exercise.



The major players operating the global Sports Drink Market Trends are AJE Group, Fraser and Neave Holdings Bhd, Glaxo SmithKline plc, Artico Beverage Company International Inc, D’Angelo, Britvic Plc, Monster Beverage Co, Coca-Cola, Champion Nutrition Inc, Arizona Beverage Company, Extreme Drinks Co, PepsiCo, Abbott Nutrition Co, Living Essentials, and others. The market is dominated by two big beverage brands Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

Drivers and Restraints Impacting the Market

The major reason behind the reason for consumption of sports drink is to revive the nutritional content lost during sweat and increase the energy metabolism in the human body. The demand for flavored sports drink is increasing in the global market and companies are manufacturing such flavored drinks to offer better performance benefits to the consumers. Sports drink helps athletes to indulge in intense exercises and prolonged training. It also helps them to enhance their performance and endurance. With the rising population of sportspersons, athletes, rising number of players in the developing countries, the demand for sports drink is likely to trigger during the forecast period. Sports drink also offer a number of benefits such as it minimizes the risk of dehydration. Also, electrolytes present in the sports drink helps to replace sweat and retain the balance of electrolytes in the body. Increasing awareness among the consumers regarding its benefits is further propelling the demand for sports drink during the assessment period.

On the flip side, inclination of the market towards the consumption of organic and natural products owing to lesser side effects are considered to retard the market growth in the coming years.

Global Sports Drink Market: Segmental Analysis

The global sports drink market has been segmented on the basis of ingredient, sugar content, end-user, age, and region.

By mode of ingredient, the global sports drink market has been segmented into salts & electrolytes, flavors & preservatives, citric acid, vitamins, and carbohydrates.

By mode of sugar content, the global sports drink market has been segmented into hypotonic, hypertonic, and isotonic. Among these, the isotonic segment holds the largest market share in the global market as they contain almost the same amount of salt and sugar as in the human body. Hypertonic drinks on the other hand contain higher concentration of salt and sugar.

By mode of end-users, the global sports drink market has been segmented into lifestyle users, athletes, and casual consumers. Among these, sports drink is popular among the athletes as they help them to revive energy level.

By mode of age, the global sports drink market has been segmented into adults and teenagers.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the sports drink market span across four major regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America is presumed to dominate the global sports drink market holding the largest market share. The growth is attributed to the rising concern for health, increasing trend for athleticism, and shift in the dietary pattern due to changing lifestyles.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region are estimated to be major growth drivers for the market. Countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Japan have huge potential for sports drink due to higher number of younger demographics in these regions.

Industry News

September 27, 2018: Hayden Washington-Smith and his mate Ng aged 20 years, have developed a vegan, gluten-free, low-sugar content, GM-free sports drink which needs to be approved by the Anti-Doping Agency. They have developed their hydration drink for endurance athletes containing more sodium content.

