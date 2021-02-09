World Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

Summary

Casing, sausage casing, or sausage skin is the material that encloses the filling of a sausage. Casings are divided into two categories, natural and artificial. Artificial casings, such as collagen, cellulose, plastic, and extruded casings, are relatively new to the field.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Natural casings

Artificial casings

By End-User / Application

Edible

Inedible

By Company

Viskase

Viscofan

Nitta Casings (Devro)

International Casings Group

Kalle

Atlantis-Pak

Syracuse casing

Shenguan

