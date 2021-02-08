Global Graph Analytics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Based on Vertical, the global graph analytics market has been segmented into transportation & logistics, banking, financial services & insurance, healthcare & life sciences, government, telecom, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing,and others.

Regional Assessment

It is estimated that the Global Graph Analytics Market will record a CAGR of 31.6 per cent over the forecast period. Europe , Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa , North America, and Latin America performed the regional study of the global graph analytics sector.

North America has the largest market share as the key players in this region have been world leaders in technology advancement. Due to the high implementation of digital transformation, the US leads the market in North America; and the use of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, and the country’s high adoption of cloud-based technologies.

Due to the high need for real-time data analysis between companies across verticals, Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the review period. During the forecast period Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market on the global graph analytics market. The increasing demand for analysis of low-latency queries is the key driver for market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.