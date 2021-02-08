Global Enterprise Data Integration Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

The Global Enterprise Data Integration Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. There are various factors contributing to the growth of the global enterprise data integration such increasing volume of data, utilization of cloud computing, use of IoT devices for transmitting of information, which have led to an increase in the adoption of enterprise data integration to increase the working efficiency of enterprises while offering authenticate data to the user.

Regional Analysis

The global enterprise data integration market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the future. The geographical analysis of enterprise data integration market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America dominates the global enterprise data integration market, by region, due high demand from various industries for the integration tools for streamlining and extracting data. Moreover, the advancement of technology in the region and utilization of various technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, IoT devices, and others by various industries is driving the market in the region due to large volumes generated data. There are various companies in the region such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and others which are offering different software/tools and services across enterprises and industries.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the enterprise data integration market in 2018 due to presence of various financial firms in the region which generates a large amount of data. Additionally, the increasing research centers in the region is also contributing to the growth of the market. Based on end-users, the BFSI segment accounts the largest market share in the European region, whereas Germany is considered to be a dominating country in the region.