Global Weather Station Detailed Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Weather Station industry.
This report splits Weather Station market by Measured Values, by Power Sources, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
Agricontrol
Agrofrost NV
Caipos GmbH
Davis Instruments
Decagon Devices, Inc.
Delta-T Devices
Dynamax, Inc.
Hortau
Hotraco Agri BV
John Deere
Lindsay Corporation
Muller-Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG
Pessl Instruments GmbH
Pinova ltd.
SENCROP
Senmatic A/S
SPECTRUM Technologies Inc.
Stelzner/ Pronova Analysentechnik GmbH&Co.KG
STEP Systems GmbH
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Weather Station Market, by Measured Values
Temperature
Wind Speed
Relative Humidity
Wind Direction
Other (Soil Moisture, Evapotranspiration)
Weather Station Market, by Power Sources
Solar-powered
Battery-powered
Ultrasonic
Plug-in
Main Applications
Agricultural Irrigation
Landscape Irrigation
Greenhouse Irrigation
Others
