Global Holographic Imaging Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

Holographic Imaging Market A physical structure diffracting light into an image is a hologram. A hologram can be the encoded material or the resulting image. A holographic image can be seen by looking into an illuminated holographic print. A 3D image of the object is produced by holographic imaging devices by recording a split light beam from laser. Holographic imaging enables the healthcare professionals, keeping their diagnosis infection free. The data from the Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans are collected by holographic systems and converted into 3D visualization, and a virtual object in 3D space. In addition, heart conditions and colon cancer can be examined with holographic imaging without the need of cutting the skin.

The factors augmenting the growth of the market include increasing adoption of the holographic imaging in medical research, medical education, and medical imaging. In addition, the technique has been adopted significantly by surgeons and biomedical researchers, further fuelling the holographic imaging market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising demand for non-invasive measurements inside human organs is contributing to the growth of the market as this technique can be used to examine heart conditions without cutting the skin. However, there are certain factors such as high cost, lack of accessibility, and issues regarding projection under the sunlight are hampering the growth of the market.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global holographic imaging market owing to the adoption of holographic technology by research academic centers and laboratories in North America. APAC region is anticipated to be an emerging holographic imaging market due to the adoption of holographic imaging techniques in medical training and surgeries, especially in Japan.

The companies competing in the global holographic imaging market include Econ Reality, EcoPixel Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Ovizio Imaging systems, Zebra Imaging, and zSpace, Inc. Majority of key players apply strategies such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, and product launches with technological advancement to gain competitive edge over others and enhance their presence. For example, in November 2016, a 3D digital atlas prototype of human anatomy has been launched by Holoxica Limited. This gives neuroscience medical experts an insight into detection, diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders.

Research Methodology:

The market study of holographic imaging market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The OMR team collects facts and data related to the market from different geographies to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. The numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analysts to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts to get first-hand information. Primary research brings authenticity to our reports. Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• Supplier websites such as Alibaba and Amazon for pricing analysis

The Report is intended for hospitals, diagnostic centers, and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

1. Global holographic imaging market by product type

2. Global holographic imaging market by application

3. Global holographic imaging market by end users

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Holographic Imaging Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Holographic Imaging Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Holographic Imaging Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

