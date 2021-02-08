Global Content Delivery Network Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the “Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is expected to expand at 26.5% CAGR during the forecast period. “

The fast uptake and development of a content delivery network are progressively becoming a crucial component of any enterprise. Market Research Future predicts the potentiality of the global Content Delivery Network market 2020. It can achieve a high valuation by the year 2023. Such a high valuation will garner at a growth rate of 26.5% in the forecast years (2018 to 2024).

Top Impacting Factors

The market expansion can be accredited to the escalating volumes of content being exchanged over the internet in line with the continued rapid network rollouts. Effective solutions would be needed to ensure uninterrupted content delivery over a high-speed data network, mainly to cater to the growing demand for Video-on-Demand (VOD) and Over the Top (OTT) services. In fact, plummeting data costs coupled with rising affordability and accessibility of broadband and mobile network access are some of the other foremost factors anticipated to motivate the demand for content delivery network solutions.

MRFR also spotlights on the fact that the e-commerce industry is sprouting continuously in line with shifting consumer behavior. As such, CDN solutions are employed to ensure that consumers have access to all the content necessary to make an informed buying decision. CDN solutions are also employed aggressively to optimize delivery as consumers shift from conventional television to video content delivery. At the same time, the performance of digital solutions based on an IoT network across various industries is also prompting content delivery network providers to introduce customized industry-specific content delivery network solutions. The mounting adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), are also opening opportunities to launch innovative content delivery network solutions in the future. All these factors are ready to contribute to the global content delivery network market in the forecast period.

Furthermore, in countries, such as India and China, the fame of online gaming and the preference for digital marketing is escalating. The advances in technology, coupled with the rollout of smart cities and 4G network rollouts, are also encouraging opportunities to come into the market. On this line, large access providers and platform companies are pursuing integration initiatives to withstand the intense competition globally. As such, companies offering technology solutions are moving into content market space. The mounting population, coupled with the advent of new network technologies, is also motivating content consumption and content delivery network. The digitization of the media & entertainment industry is particularly driving market growth to a great extent.

Segmentation of Market: Content Delivery Solutions

The global content delivery solutions market has further been studied among segmentation, including segments of type, solutions, application, service providers, and vertical.

By the segment of type, the market has included a standard content delivery network, video content delivery network.

By the segment of solutions, the market has included media delivery, web performance optimization, and cloud security.

By the segment of the application, the market has included network optimization, OTT streaming, analytics & performance monitoring, and website & API management.

By the segment of service providers, the market has included traditional content delivery networks, Telco content delivery networks,, and cloud services providers.

By the segment of vertical, the market has included retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, BFSI, gaming, IT & telecommunication, education, and others.

Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the key regions mentioned in the global content delivery solutions market’s regional analysis.

Among these regions, the North American region is anticipated to lead the content delivery network market during the study period. The early adoption of IoT technology and smart devices such as Smartphones and smart TV in North America are some of the factors motivating the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the incidence of technology leaders such as Verizon Digital Media, Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies Inc., and CenturyLink is likely to contribute to the growth of the content delivery network market in the region. The US, after Canada, leads the market in North America.

The market in Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to occupy a significant share where China is likely to lead the market.

Europe trails North America in the global content delivery network market. The Asia Pacific is forecasted to outpace all other regions by growth owing to enhancements in technology in emerging countries of the region.

Top Market Contenders of global CDN market are:

Limelight Networks Inc. (US)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (US)

Tata Communications Ltd (India)

CenturyLink (US)

StackPath LLC (US)

Fastly Inc (US)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

CDNetworks Co. Ltd (South Korea)

AT&T Inc. (US)

Amazon Inc. (US)

Comcast Corporation (US).

