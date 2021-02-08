Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global wireless mesh network market is estimated to value USD 8.50 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the review period from 2019 to 2025.

The increased demand for the intelligent transport systems and rising demand for a fast and strong network at the workplace are some of the important factors that are bringing an impact on the growth of wireless mesh network market 2020. Traffic congestion is one of the major concerns for most of the cities. To tackle this issue, there is a requirement for the betterment of the transportation system with the usage of an intelligent transportation system. ITS offers real-time data that aids in avoiding collisions and accidents. Owing to this reason, government bodies are promoting the usage of such technology for safe transportation. There are some other factors which increase the requirement for the intelligent transport system during the review period. Several organizations across different sectors of industry such as manufacturing, government, and healthcare demand a strong network for a smooth workflow. The wireless mesh network uses the fastest, fastest and efficient path for transmission, enhancing the quality of communication of the network. This plays an important role in the growth of the wireless mesh network market 2020. However, privacy concerns and data security are the factors that obstruct the expansion of the global wireless mesh network market.

Market Segmentation

The global wireless network has been segregated on the basis of radio frequency, mesh design, component, end-user, application, and region.

On the basis of radiofrequency, the global wireless network can be classified into the GHz band, 4.9 GHz band, 2.4 GHz band, and Sub 1 GHz band.

On the basis of mesh design, the global wireless network can be classified into infrastructure wireless mesh and AD-HOC mesh.

On the basis of components, the global wireless network can be classified into services, physical appliances, and platforms.

On the basis of end-user, the global wireless network can be classified into government, transportation, and logistics, hospitality, smart cities, and smart warehouses, oil and gas, education, mining, healthcare, and other end users.

On the basis of application, the global wireless network can be classified into smart manufacturing (logistics and supply chain management, predictive maintenance, workforce, and asset tracking, and other smart manufacturing applications), border security (GPS tracking), disaster management and public safety, smart building and home automation, telecommunication, smart mobility, video streaming and surveillance, and others.

On the basis of region, the global wireless network can be classified into Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa and South America has been performed.

North America is leading the global wireless network owing to the existence of established organizations and the fast adoption of the latest technologies. Moreover, the advent of the latest technologies such as network analytics, SaaS, IoT, cloud networking allows users to adopt wireless networking technologies for establishing a strong and low-cost network. Besides, established companies like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cambium Networks, Ltd, and Qorvo, Inc., are dominating the wireless mesh network market in this region. These are some of the crucial factors which are responsible for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The APAC market has been estimated to attain the highest CAGR in the global wireless mesh network market during the review period. Countries such as Japan and Singapore own developed network infrastructure as they are quick adopters of emerging technologies in the region, this acts as an important factor to expand the market. Moreover, increased investment in research and development in developing nations such as India and China is another factor that aids in the expansion of the market during the review period.

Key Players

The most eminent players of the global wireless mesh network market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (the US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (the US), ABB (Switzerland), Ruckus Networks (US), Qorvo, Inc. (the US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Wirepas Ltd (Finland), Synapse Wireless (US), Rajant Corporation (US), Cambium Networks, Ltd.(US), Strix Systems (India), Firetide, Inc.(the US), Filament (US), Fluidmesh Networks LLC (US), and Veniam (US).

