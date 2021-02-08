Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The transthyretin amyloidosis market is expected to register a sturdy growth during the forecast period. Transthyretin amyloidosis is a genetical disorder that is characterized by the buildup of abnormal deposits of a protein called amyloid (amyloidosis) in a body’s organs and tissues. They generally affect peripheral neuropathic or autonomic neuropathy system and cardiac system. The cardiac form of transthyretin amyloidosis puts patients at the risk of arrhythmia, cardiomegaly, and orthostatic hypertension. The global ATTR market is going to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period due to the probability of rising number of the launch of ATTR therapeutic drugs, increasing African-American population as they are genetically susceptible to the disease, increasing healthcare awareness among people, and rising average income of individuals. However, the growth of this market can be hindered by stringent regulatory policies, the high cost of ATTR drugs, incorrect diagnosis of ATTR disorders, and limitation of clinical trials.

Regional Analysis

Americas is a global leader in the market for transthyretin amyloidosis owing to the increasing prevalence of amyloidosis among adults and older population and rising geriatric population which is a major trigger factor for this disease. For instance, according to a report published by ASCO Journal in 2016 around 4,000 people develop amyloidosis each year in the United States. Thus, this huge patient pool is going to boost up the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, factors such as increasing government initiatives and funding for research, development in advanced medical treatment options, rising use of advanced medical diagnostic devices, and availability of skilled professionals drive the market. The presence of pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Merck, etc. also propels the market growth in this region. Pfizer and Merck have a monopoly in this market due to tafamidis and diflunisal drug.

Europe holds a healthy share in the global transthyretin amyloidosis market and is a second market leader. The European market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to major driving factors such as huge patient pool, availability of advanced treatment facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure, along with growing need for better healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives of healthcare reform. It is reported that in the U.K., around 60 new cases of amyloidosis are reported annually, and the age-specific incidence rate of it is between 5.1 and 12.8 per million per year. Additionally, established medical device market and capability of inhabitants to afford the diagnostics are aiding the market growth. However, the inefficacy of treatment and wrong diagnosis are hampering the market growth of this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing geriatric population. On the basis of a report that was published by the United Nations in 2015; between 2015 and 2030, the number of older people aged 60 years or over in the world is predicted to grow by 56 %, out of which 66% of the older population would reside in Asia-Pacific regions. This makes the region prone to transthyretin amyloidosis as chances of its prevalence increases with increasing age. Owing to the huge patient pool, a faster adaptation of healthcare technology, government initiatives to increase the healthcare quality, availability favorable insurance and reimbursement policies market growth will be accelerated during the forecast period. Moreover, key players such as Pfizer, Merck, etc. have been setting up their regional headquarters and manufacturing plants in Singapore, China, Japan, Korea, and Australia. This will accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness, limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates because of the well-established healthcare infrastructure, awareness for good health among the residents, as well as accessibility to modern medical technology methods. But market might show steady growth due to genetically susceptibility of Africans to transthyretin amyloidosis and government initiatives to improve quality of healthcare in this region.

Segmentation

The global Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis market is segmented on the basis of disease type, treatment, gender, and end-user.

Considering the type of disease, the market is segmented into Transthyretin (TTR) familial amyloid polyneuropathy, Transthyretin (TTR) familial amyloid cardiomyopathy and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into small molecules treatment, RNAi therapy, and Organ Transplantation and others. Small molecules treatment is further segmented into tafamidis and diflunisal.

On gender basis it is segmented into male and female.

According to end-user, the market is segmented hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Americas region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Transthyretin amyloidosis market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Corino Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Proclara Bioscience.

