Global A Comprehensive Study exploring High Performance Epilepsy Diagnosis & Treatment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Increasing prevalence of epilepsy, rising number of traumatic brain injury cases, growing geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditures are the major drivers for the global epilepsy diagnosis and treatment market. However, high cost of therapeutic surgeries, low per capita healthcare expenditure, and lack of awareness for the disease in emerging economies are estimated to restrain the market growth during the projected period. The global epilepsy diagnosis and treatment market is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global epilepsy diagnosis and treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into idiopathic, cryptogenic, symptomatic, and others. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into neurological exam, blood test, imaging, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into electroencephalogram, computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication, surgery, brain stimulation, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into acetazolamide, carbamazepine, clobazam, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into hemispherectomy, corpus callosotomy, resection surgery, and others. The brain stimulation segment is sub-segmented into deep brain stimulation, responsive neurostimulation, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global epilepsy diagnosis and treatment market, which can be attributed to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and huge patient population within the region. Moreover, increasing number of head trauma cases boosts the American market. Europe holds the second largest market share owing to the availability of funds for research, presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, and government support. Followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region for the global epilepsy diagnosis and treatment market. Presence of developing healthcare sector, along with emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region boosts the market growth. The Middle

East & Africa has the least share in the global epilepsy diagnosis and treatment market, owing to the low per capita healthcare expenditures, lack of awareness for the disease, and stringent government policies, especially in the African region. On the other hand, the Middle East region within the Middle East & Africa is estimated to be fastest growing region due to growing healthcare expenditures and presence of the developed economies, such as Kuwait, Qatar, Dubai, and others.

Key Players

The key players for the global epilepsy diagnosis and treatment market are Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), UCB Pharma Ltd. (U.K), Abbott (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A. (France), Shire (Republic of Ireland), Medtronic (U.S.), NeuroWave Systems Inc. (U.S.), Natus Medical Incorporated. (U.S.), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), and others.

