Global Nurse Call Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Scenario:

Nurse call systems are alert healthcare professionals such as nurses of a fore coming event such medical emergency or request for care from a patient or ambulatory services. Nurse call systems can also track and record a patient’s movements such as those in assisted living centers.

Segments:

To generate an accurate assessment of the differential market potential, the market is divided by type, technology, applications and end users.

Type – basic buttons alert systems, audio/visual nurse call systems, integrated communication systems, mobile systems, others.

Technology – wired systems and wireless systems, application (medical emergency, alarms, workflow management and others.

Application – medical emergency, alarms, workflow management and others.

End user – hospitals and clinics, assisted living centers, ambulatory, and other.

Future Market Trends:

The triumph of wireless systems over wired systems Wireless systems are expected to eliminate wired systems, a trend that has been witnessed in the past and which is very much prevalent in present communication technology.

Extended functionality

Extended functionality owing to technological convergence is ubiquitous in every segment of information technology and electronics industry and the nurse call systems market is no exception to this trend.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

The demographic drivers of the Nurse call systems market are the growth in elderly, growing chronic diseases, growing number of widowed or separated people, growing per capita income, growing assisted living centers and others.

The operational drivers include the growing complexity of hospital operations, the low flexibility of demand of the operations, growing regulations, prohibitive costs of noncompliance and others.

Technological drivers of the market include growing connectivity such as coverage of network and mobility, falling cost of devices, negligible cost of scalability of communication technology and others.

Restraints

The market constraints are high installation and maintenance costs, lack of awareness and scarcity of trained manpower, concerns of information security due to open nature of the network, and others.

Regional analysis:

North America led by the U.S. commands the largest market share due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, faster uptake of new technology, large number of hospitals and high per capita income and others.

North America is anticipated to withhold a market share by value of approximate 40 % in 2016 followed by Europe with a share of over 30 %.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR led by Japan, china, India and South Korea. The market of the Middle East & African region, is expected to be heavily skewed in favour of the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE and others. Africa is expected to foresee moderate growth due to poor connectivity and economic reasons.

Prominent players:

The prominent players in the market are Ascom Holding AG, Tyco International PLC, CSINC, Austco Communication Systems Pty Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., and others.

