Global Diabetes Drugs Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2019-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Diabetes Drugs market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 73170 million by 2024, from US$ 58740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diabetes Drugs business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diabetes Drugs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Diabetes Drugs value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Sulphonylureas
Biguanides
Meglitinides
Thiazolidinediones
Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors
DPP-4 Inhibitors
SGLT-2 Inhibitors
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Diagnostic/Clinics
ICUs
Home Healthcare
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sanofi
Hisun Pharmacy
Novo Nordisk
Astrazeneca
Takeda
MSD
Huadong Medicine
Novartis
Dongbao Pharmaceutical
North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL
Gan & Lee
Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals
KELUN
Jumpcan Pharmacy
Tianan Pharmaceutical
Guangzhou Baiyun Mountain
Ginwa
Taloph
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Diabetes Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Diabetes Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Diabetes Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Diabetes Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Diabetes Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.