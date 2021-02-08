Global Data Center Colocation Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

The global data center colocation market is estimated to be 14 % of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~63 Billion by the end of forecast period.

The study reveals that data center colocation is trending in North America region. The big data and its usage are very crucial for the generating revenue for the business. The numbers of cloud providers are investing in data center colocation to provide the services to many organizations. The growing demand of outsource IT services is also boosting the need of this market. The increasing demand of data center colocations market is due to the various upcoming application where cloud infrastructure-as-a-service does not fulfill its requirements of the companies.

The study indicates that the internet of things accompanied with big data provide the opportunities for growth of data center colocation market. The companies are investing in data center colocation to provide the new and upgraded solutions that support IoT strategy. The growing need of colocation, the companies are into partnerships with major player, owing to increase their geographic reach.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Data Center Colocation Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Global Data Center Colocation Market Segmentation

The global data center colocation market has been segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, end-users and region. The data center colocation market is highly centralized by owing to the presence of many small regional suppliers and large multinational vendors. The new opportunities lie in repositioning or moving into the different segment including wholesale, retail, carrier or regional, to drive new organic growth. Simultaneously, the competitive landscape is evolving as a boom in mergers and acquisitions expands the footprint of data center colocation businesses.

The prominent players in the Data Center Colocation market – Equinix, Inc. (US), Fibernet Inc. (US), Keppel Data Center Pte Ltd. (Singapore), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), AT&T Inc. (US), Cogent Communications (US), CoreSite Realty Corporation (US), Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (US), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US), DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (US), PhoenixNAP (US), Rahi Systems Inc (US), and Verizon Communications, Inc. (US) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, the data center colocation market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. North America is leading with the highest share followed by Europe as companies are investing in data center connectivity, depending on the scope of their analytics strategies in these regions. The data center colocation can offer to the small scale enterprise to operate with modern infrastructure at minimum cost.

