Global Desktop IP Phone Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2019-2025

A VoIP phone or IP phone uses Voice over IP technologies for placing and transmitting telephone calls over an IP network, such as the Internet, instead of the traditional public switched telephone network (PSTN).
Desktop IP Phone are mainly used in office of Enterprise customers. Report data showed that 7.79 % of the Desktop IP Phone market demand was Video Desktop IP Phone, and the remained 92.21% was for the other applications in 2016.
The main raw materials are SoC (ARM+DSP), LCD Display, Shell, Power supply, PCB, Electronics Components, Plastics (PVC, PS, PP, PE resins) etc. With the continuous development of electronic technology, part of the price of electronic components showed a slow decline trend. Affected by the macroeconomic, in recent years, the prices of plastic materials have some fluctuations, but the industry has a certain ability to pass of the plastic raw material price fluctuations. Generally, the price fluctuations of plastics raw materials will not have a significant impact on the industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the Desktop IP Phone market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Desktop IP Phone business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Desktop IP Phone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Desktop IP Phone value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Video Desktop IP Phone
Common Desktop IP Phone
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commerical
Individual
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cisco
Avaya
Mitel
Polycom
Alcatel-Lucent
Yealink
Grandstream
NEC
D-Link
Escene
Fanvil
Snom
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Desktop IP Phone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Desktop IP Phone market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Desktop IP Phone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Desktop IP Phone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Desktop IP Phone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.