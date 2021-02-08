Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to Market Research Future, the global virtual mobile infrastructure market has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region/country. Virtual mobile infrastructure helps enterprises of all sizes to reduce hardware and operating costs, providing an enhanced virtual mobile infrastructure that helps them to build a single application that can run on all types of mobile devices.

By component, the global virtual mobile infrastructure market has been divided into platforms and services. The services segment is expected to have a higher market share during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of vendors providing services for the deployment of virtual mobile infrastructure platforms. The service segment has been further divided into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment is expected to register the highest growth since most of the vendors offer professional services and there is an increase in the deployment of virtual mobile infrastructure platforms across the small and medium enterprises.

Based on deployment, the global virtual mobile infrastructure market has been divided into the cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment held a larger market share in 2018. This is due to the inclination of the enterprise toward the on-premise deployment of virtual mobile infrastructure platforms. The cloud segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period as the cloud deployment is highly flexible, affordable, scalable, and operational.

Based on organization size, the global virtual mobile infrastructure market has been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment held a larger market share in 2018. This is due to the increasing need for the enhancement of employee productivity in large organizations. The SME segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period due to the increasing number of SMEs across the globe.

On the basis of vertical, the global virtual mobile infrastructure market has been divided into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, government, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment holds the largest market share owing to the high adoption and support of BYOD and CYOD policies by the enterprises of this vertical.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be the largest market due to the growing adoption of smartphones and the high implementation and deployment of virtual mobile infrastructure in the region.

Key Players

The Key Players in the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market are Trend Micro (Japan), Raytheon (US), Nubo (US), Pulse Secure (US), Avast Software (Czech Republic), Prescient Solutions (US), Sierraware (US), Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), Intelligent Waves (US), and Genymobile (France).

