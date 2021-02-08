Global Analytics of Things Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

The Analytics of Things Market is growing rapidly over 30.0% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~29.53 billion by the end of forecast period.

The study reveals that Analytics of Things is trending in North America region. Analytics of Things comprises data collection and analytics. There are different categories of Analytics of Things, such as understanding patterns and the analysis for variation, detection of anomalies, predictive asset maintenance, and optimization by analysis process, prescription and situational awareness. With the helps analytics of things, it is easy to analyze the huge data that the IoT devices are generating.

The study indicates that Analytics of Things can help the enterprises in ensuring the devices connected to internet that is more efficient and smart. However, the AoT are further integrated with information generated by IoT devices to monitor and compare. Analytics of Things can be used in predictive analytics in various sectors including traffic, medical and manufacturing.

The Analytics of Things Market Research Report covers more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 pages with an in-depth table of content and market synopsis forecasting to 2023.

Analytics of Things Market Segmentation

The Analytics of Things Market has been segmented on the basis of type, component, end -users and region. The Telecommunications and IT segment is expected to propel the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand of data analytics in the North America region. Europe is also expected to grow in the AoT market in the forthcoming years.

The prominent players in the Analytics of Things market – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Google, Inc., (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Analytics of Things market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the Analytics of Things market. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for Analytics of Things solutions during the forecast period as AoT deliver the software and solutions which contribute the organizations to data collection and data analysis.

