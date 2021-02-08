Global Corporate Learning Management System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

COVID-19 pandemic have dawned upon humans, badly hurting the world economy. However, the gradual increase in the adoption of remote working culture and previously established BYOD trend can support corporate training processes. Market Research Future (MRFR), reveals that the global corporate learning management system market 2020 can rise at 27% CAGR across the evaluation period (2016 to 2023). On the conclusion of the review period, the corporate learning management system market can value at USD 7 Bn by 2023.

The inclination of different organization to acquire, share, and apply knowledge to explore new solutions so to utilize in the improvement of efficiency can prompt the expansion of the world corporate learning management system market across the assessment period. The rise in need for corporate learning to improve performance threshold of an organization can boost the growth of the corporate learning management system market in the near future.

Corporate learning management system is applied by organizations for the seamless education and training of employees via e-learning and other traditional teaching methods. The corporate learning management aids in the evaluation of the performance of employees with the assistance of metrics and post-course test. The growing focus of enterprises on high-performance learning to generate profit and increase revenue compared to other competitors can bolster the growth of the corporate learning management market in the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The segment study of corporate learning management market is based on component, organization size, delivery mode, vertical, and deployment type.

By component based, corporate learning management system of the market are solutions and services. The solutions segments comprises integrated solution and standalone solution. The services segments comprises implementation services, support services, and consulting services.

The delivery mode based segments of corporate learning management system market are instructor-led training, blended learning, and distance learning.

The organization size based segments of the corporate learning management system market are small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The deployment based segments of the corporate learning management system are on-premises and cloud.

The vertical-based segments of the corporate learning management system are government & defense, healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and others

Regional Analysis

In Asia Pacific, the expansion of the corporate learning management system market across the evaluation period can be due to increase in the rate of employment. The expansion of customer base of different companies in different countries across the field of IT & telecom can drive the growth of the corporate learning management system market in the region. APAC houses major IT companies and developer of different technologies associated with corporate LMS (Learning Management System). This can boost the rise of the market in the near future.

MRFR regional analysis shows that North America corporate learning management system can dominate across forecast period. Technical advancements in the region are reshaping learning methods and high adoption of e-learning tools by different enterprisers can boost the corporate learning management system market in North America.

Key players

MRFR identified important players operating in the world market of corporate learning management system. They are; Absorb Software (Canada), Adobe Systems (US), Mindflash Technologies Inc. (US), CrossKnowledge (US), Growth Engineering (UK), D2L (Canada), IBM Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), iSpring Suite (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Epignosis (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Upside Learning (India), Geenio (Cyprus), Instructure Inc. (US), G-Cube (India), Docebo LMS (Canada), Saba Software (US), LearnUpon (Ireland), Expertus inc. (US), SumTotal Systems (US), Latitude CG (US), Cypher Learning (US), and Schoology Corporation (US) among others.

