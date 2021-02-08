Global eClinical Solutions Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Pune, India, May 2019, MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future has Published a Cooked Research Report on the Global eClinical Solutions Market.

Market Highlights

The Global eClinical Solutions Market is estimated to be valued at USD 9434.57 million by 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period.

The clinical data management system (CDMS) dominated the global eClinical solutions market, by type, and is projected to reach USD 2579 million by 2023 owing to the benefits

offered by the product such as centralized end-to-end management of clinical trial activities, real-time status tracking, elimination of reliance on manual processes, and maintenance of multiple databases, which improve the overall efficiency of clinical trials. However, the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Americas dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of the market in 2017, and the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.41% during the review period. The European market was the second-largest in 2017. The market is projected to reach USD 4568.70 million by the end of 2023, with the US being the leading market.

Segment Analysis

The global eClinical solutions market has been segmented on the basis of type, delivery mode, clinical trial phase, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market has been divided into the clinical data management system (CDMS), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA), clinical trial management system (CTMS), electronic trial master files (eTMF), and trial safety & regulatory. The Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) segment held the majority market share in 2017. However, the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing, followed by the Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) segment.

On the basis of Delivery Mode, the market has been divided into web-based, cloud-based, and enterprise-based.

Based on Clinical Trial Phase, the market has been segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV. Phase IV segment holds the largest market share in the global eClinical solutions market.

The end user segment is divided into contract research organizations (CROs), pharma/biotech companies, and others. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) is dominating the market due to the rising clinical trials outsourcing to contract research organizations.

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes PAREXEL International Corporation, ERT Clinical, CRF Health, Oracle Corporation, BioClinica, Inc., DATATRAK International, Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Omnicomm Systems, Inc. and MaxisIT as the key players in the global eClinical solutions market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global eClinical solutions market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Americas was the largest market for eClinical solutions in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the review period. Europe accounted for a significant market share and is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period. The growing clinical trials and the need for advanced treatments, along with a growing need for better healthcare infrastructure are the major driving factor for the growth of the eClinical solutions market in Europe.

Key Findings of the Study:

The Global eClinical Solutions Market is projected to reach over USD 9434.57 million by 2023 at a 24 % CAGR during the review period of 2018 to 2023.

The Americas accounted for the largest market share with the US being the major contributor to the growth of the market.

The Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.98% during the forecast period owing to the increasing importance of high-quality clinical data.

Key manufacturers are adopting geographic expansions, corporate acquisitions, and product launches as growth strategies.

