Global HEALTHY SNACK Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Analysis

The global food stabilizers market is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), as per the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Food stabilizer, simply put, is a type of food additive which can create food form and also maintain quality and stable shape. It also helps in retaining the stability, consistency, texture, shape, and color of food products. Owing to its multiple benefits, food stabilizers have a wide range of application including sauce, convenience food, beverage, dairy product, confectionery, bakery, and others.

Various factors are propelling the Food Stabilizers Market types growth. These factors, in accordance with the MRFR report, include growing demand for food stabilizers in convenience and prepared food products, increase in customized launches of various food stabilizer products, growing demand for food ingredients that are naturally sourced, and demand for organic food. Additional factors pushing market growth include increasing influence of westernized food consumption pattern, growing demand for natural and healthier food ingredients, increase in disposable income, and growing preference for specialized blends by food and beverage manufacturers.

On the contrary, growing awareness about clean label products, fluctuating costs of raw materials, and implementation of strict international quality standards as well as government regulations may hamper the food stabilizers market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, most food stabilizers have harmful chemicals which may lead to serious health issues, thereby restricting market growth.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the food stabilizers market report on the basis of source and application.

Based on source, the food stabilizers market is segmented into synthetic and natural. The natural segment is further segmented into animal, microbial, seaweed, and plant. Of these, the natural segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the availability of raw materials such as guar gum and seaweeds in abundance. Moreover, the increasing inclination of consumers towards natural products is also boosting the market growth.

Based on application, the food stabilizers market is segmented into beverages, poultry and seafood, meat, convenience food, bakery and confectionary, dairy and frozen desserts, and others. Of these, the convenience food segment will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing need for food stabilizers in convenience foods. Food stabilizers help to maintain the appearance and structure of convenience food by balancing the physiochemical properties. This will be followed by the beverage segment, which is predicted to grow at the fastest pace due to rising consumption of non-alcoholic beverages.

Regional Analysis

By region, the food stabilizers market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among these, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the region’s expanding food processing industry. Moreover, the presence of leading food stabilizer manufacturers is also pushing market growth in this region.

The food stabilizers market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to the food processors adopting new food processing technologies. Japan, China, and India are the key contributors in this region.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the food stabilizers market report include Palsgaard (Denmark), Hydrosol (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), CP Kelco (US), Ashland (US), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), Cargill, Incorporated (US), DowDuPont (US), Nexira (France), Tate & Lyle (UK), and Ingredion Incorporated (US).

January 2019: Scientists at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University have created a natural food stabilizer from durian fruit seeds. The researchers have discovered that the gum of the durian seed along with having the essential elements for serving as a food stabilizer also supports probiotics, a good bacterium that aid people in maintaining a healthy digestive system. This food stabilizer does not contain any animal components, thus is ideal for vegetarians. It will serve as a good alternative to gelatin that is obtained from animals.

