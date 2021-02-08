Global Metal Packaging Materials Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

The global Metal Packaging Materials market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Metal Packaging Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Packaging Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amcor Limited
Ardagh Group
Ball Corporation
Crown Holdings
Sonoco
CPMC Holdings Limited
Greif
Rexam PLC
Silgan
Bway Corporation
Toyo Seikan Kaisha
Huber Packaging
Kian Joo Group
JL Clark
Avon Crowncaps & Containers
UnitedCan Company
Macbey
William Say & Co., Ltd
Can Pack Group
Tata Steel Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Materials
Aluminium Packaging
Steel Packaging
By Material Thickness
Metal Board (TH≥0.2mm)
Metal Foil (TH＜0.2mm)
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Industrial Use