Global Medical Automation Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Medical Automation Technologies Market is estimated to be $52.67 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $95.2 billion growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. The factors that are influencing the market growth include rising healthcare costs, investment by venture capitalists and the increase in use of point of care testing devices (glucose meters, digital blood pressure monitors, pregnancy test kits and HIV test kits). However the tax imposed by the U.S government on medical devices manufacturers and rigorous approval procedures to launch a product or services by companies is likely to hinder the market growth.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing aged population, growing occurrence of CVDs, diabetes, and cancer, increased funding on healthcare and life sciences research are propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific market. Furthermore, the rising need of automation in various other medical fields represents the growth opportunities for this market.

Some of the major players in the Global Medical Automation Technologies Market include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Tecan Group Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., CAE Ltd., Brainlab AG, Given Imaging Ltd. and Medtronic, Inc…

Applications Covered:

• Therapeutic Automation

• Lab and Pharmacy Automation

• Logistics and Training Automation

• Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation

End Users Covered:

• Research Labs and Institutes

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Pharmacies

• Home/Ambulatory and Others

Type of Technologies Covered:

• Robotic and computer-assisted surgical equipment

o Surgical robots

o Surgical planners and simulators

o Intelligent operating rooms and related equipment

o Surgical navigation systems

• Automated therapeutic (non-surgical) devices

o Automated medication delivery systems

o Automated defibrillators

• Automated prescription fulfillment devices

o Dispensing machines

o Intravenous compounders

o Packaging machines

• Automated medical imaging and image analysis

o Automated microscopy

o Automated radiography and fluoroscopy

