Global Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report mainly covers the Saccharin, Acesulfame K, Aspartame, Neotame, Sucralose, etc. product type.

Low-calorie sweeteners may be found on restaurant tabletops and grocery store shelves, as well as in foods and beverages.

In 2017, the Tablet Sales (MT) was 21.6 and the market share was 4.74%, and it will be 28.3 and 3.85% in 2024, with a CAGR 3.93% from 2017 to 2024.

In 2017, the Sachet Sales (MT) was 19.5 and the market share was 4.29%, and it will be 32.5 and 4.42% in 2024, with a CAGR 7.57% from 2017 to 2024.

In 2017, the Granular Sales (MT) was 410.2 and the market share was 90.05%, and it will be 666.3 and 90.75% in 2024, with a CAGR 7.18% from 2017 to 2024.

The global Low-Calorie Sweeteners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Low-Calorie Sweeteners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Low-Calorie Sweeteners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

China Pingmei Shenma Group

Jinhe Shiye

Sino Sweet

Hua Sweet

Tate & Lyle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tablet

Sachet

Granular

Others

Segment by Application

Key Accounts

Pharmacy

