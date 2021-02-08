Global Next generation biometrics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Next Generation Biometrics market is estimated at $14.7 billion in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% is expected to reach $29.37 billion by the year 2022. Adoption of e-commerce services and E-governance are the factors influencing the market growth. High cost of biometric devices and privacy concerns are the factors restricting the market growth. Security of biometric data is the biggest challenge for Next Generation Biometrics market.

North America accounted for the largest share in the market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The biometrics system market for single-factor authentication is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Some of the key players in global next generation biometrics market include NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics Ab, 3M Cogent, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Safran SA, Bio-Key International, Inc., Suprema Inc., Fulcrum Biometrics, Thales SA, ZK Technology LLC, Cross Match Technologies, FUTRONIC Technology Co. Ltd, IDEX Group and RCG Holdings Limited.

Applications Covered:

• Military & Defence

• Travel & Immigration

• Government

• Banking & Finance

• Security

o Home Security

o Commercial Security

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Functions Covered:

• Non-Contact Biometrics

• Contact Biometrics

Authentication Types Covered:

• Single Factor Authentication

o IRIS

o Fingerprint

o Face

o Palm Vein.

