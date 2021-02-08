Global Head Mounted Display Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Head Mounted Display is accounted for $2.68 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $32.09 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 42.6%. These eye virtual display units have vastly been in market since last couple of years because of rising popularity of light-weighted wearable devices. The declining prices of micro-displays and huge demand of these products in defence sector are some of the factors which are enhancing the market growth. However lack of awareness and some design related issues are hampering the market growth.

Eyewear in product segment is estimated to support a major part of market, because of more consumers inclining towards light-weight micro-display devices. Moreover Security and tracking in application segment is growing at high pace because of defence sector being its prominent user. Based on geography North America is at stagnant pace in terms of growth because of its use in defence and safety services, while Asia Pacific is going to be a lucrative market owing to low production cost, low maintenance cost and availability of cheap labour with standard expertise in this field.

Some of the major key players of the market are eMagin Corporation, Google Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Oculus VR, Recon Instruments , Rockwell Collins, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Sensics Corporation, Sony Corporation, Thales Visionix, Inc. , Vuzix Corporation, Recon Instruments Inc. and Osterhout Design Group.

Applications Covered:

• Medical

• Entertainment

o Video Gaming

• Aviation & Tactical

• Engineering Application

o Industrial

o Maintenance and Inspection

o Cad/Cam Solutions

• Training & Simulation

Imaging

• Augmented and Virtual Reality

• Research & Development

• Security

• Tracking

• Others

o Education

o Sports

Components covered:

• Software

• Hardware

o Camera

o Connectivity Devices

o Controller

o Sensors

Accelerometer§

Gyroscope§

Magnetometer§

Proximity Sensors§

