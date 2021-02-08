Cold-Brew Coffee Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold-Brew Coffee market will register a 33.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1743.9 million by 2025, from $ 545.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cold-Brew Coffee business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold-Brew Coffee market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cold-Brew Coffee, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cold-Brew Coffee market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cold-Brew Coffee companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Original Coffee

Flavored Coffee

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Comprehensive Supermarket

Community Supermarket

Online Sales

Convenience Store

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lucky Jack

Villa Myriam

High Brew

Wandering Bear Coffee

La Colombe

Califia Farms

Stumptown

Nestlé

Caveman

Red Thread Good

SToK

Secret Squirrel

Groundwork

Grady’s

Sandows

Slingshot Coffee Co

ZoZozial

KonaRed

Seaworth Coffee Co

1degreeC

Starbucks

STATION

Mighty Monk

Julius Meinl

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold-Brew Coffee consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and sales channel, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cold-Brew Coffee market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold-Brew Coffee manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold-Brew Coffee with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cold-Brew Coffee submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

