Global Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Motorcycle Connected helmet market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2016 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the motorcycle connected helmet market, by segmenting it based on material type, component type and regional demand. Motorcycle helmets are generally worn by motorcycle riders and helmets serves as a safety purpose for the riders. According to the up gradation in motorcycle helmets, in recent days motorcycle helmets are provided with Bluetooth connectivity system. Motorcycle connected helmet also known as Bluetooth motorcycle helmets are generally light in weight and offers a good protective shield for the rider. Motorcycle connected helmets market has been on a growing stage throughout the forecast period. In the recent years, the increase in strict traffic laws is having a positive impact on motorcycle connected helmet market thus augmenting the growth of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The segmentation is also done by component type and by material type.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global motorcycle connected helmet market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the motorcycle connected helmet market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the motorcycle connected helmet market.

The report provides the size of the motorcycle connected helmet market from 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global motorcycle connected helmets provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

The Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for motorcycle connected helmet has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for connected helmet technology in each application for its respective functions. The motorcycle connected helmet market has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the motorcycle connected helmet market, split into regions. Based on component type, by material type, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for motorcycle connected helmet. Various Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of connected helmet technology several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Schuberth GmbH, BMW Motorrad, Sena Technologies Inc., LifeBEAM, and Nuviz.

The global motorcycle connected helmet market has been segmented into:

Motorcycle Connected HelmetMarket: By Component Type

• HUD

• LED

• Battery

• Sensors

• Others

Motorcycle Connected HelmetMarket: By Material

• Carbon Fiber

• Kevlar

• Fiber Glass

• Plastics

• Others

Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

