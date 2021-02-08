Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Nephrology and Urology Devices is valued at $17.28 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $28.27 billion by 2022. Rising occurrence of chronic kidney diseases, increased spending on healthcare among the emerging regions and growing aged population across the world are some of the factors favoring the market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness about the benefits of these devices such as abridged recovery and treatment time is also propelling the global market. On the other hand, the high cost linked with these devices hampers the market.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/562724-nephrology-and-urology-devices-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Dialysis devices commanded the largest market share and BPH treatment devices are anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Fresenius was leading the market in dialysis devices followed Baxter Corporation. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia is a major concern and is expected to affect around 75% of male over the age of 55, thus driving the market to grow. Regionally, Europe is presently leading the market owing to the increasing need to keep up with the infrastructural requirements in hospital in region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace due to the promising medical tourism industry in the region. New Product launch, merger and acquisition, and research and development are the successful strategies followed by the players in the market to gain the traction.

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/nephrology-and-urology-devices-market-2021-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026/

Some of the key players in global Nephrology and Urology Devices market are Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific, American Medical Systems, LLC, Cook Medical, Olympus Medical Systems, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Rockwell Medical Technologies Inc., Dornier MedTech, Coloplast, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, B Braun Group, Nipro Corporation, Baxter International Inc., NxStage Medical, Inc. and C. R. Bard, Inc.,.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/specialty-adhesives-market-by-global-manufacturerstypesregions-and-applications-research-report-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Products Covered:

• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices

• Urinary Stone Treatment

• Prostate Cancer

• Urinary Incontinence Devices

o UI–Bulking

o UI–Slings

• Urological Endoscopes

• Urological Catheters

• Dialysis Devices

• Erectile Dysfunction Device

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/healthcare-associated-infectious-disease-diagnostics-2021-market-research-and-development-future-outlook-analysis-to-2025-2021-01-29

Nephrostomy

• Pelvic Floor Repair

• Ureteral Access Devices

• Endoscopy Devices

Type of Diseases Covered:

• Urinary Incontinence (UI) and Pelvic Organ Prolapsed (POP)

o Incontinence Products

o Interventional Therapies

• Urinary Stone

o Open Surgery

o Percutaneous Nephrostolithotomy (PCNL)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pvb-film-market-2021-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/