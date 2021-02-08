Global Artificial Marble Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2029

The global Artificial Marble market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.
This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Artificial Marble from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Artificial Marble market.
Leading players of Artificial Marble including:
DuPont
Staron (SAMSUNG)
LG Hausys
Kuraray
Aristech Acrylics
Durat
MARMIL
Hanex
CXUN
Wanfeng Compound Stone
XiShi Group
PengXiang Industry
ChuanQi
New SunShine Stone
Leigei Stone
GuangTaiXiang
Relang Industrial
Ordan
Bitto
Meyate Group
Blowker
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Cement Artificial Marble
Resin Type Artificial Marble
Composite Artificial Marble
Sintered Artificial Marble
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Vanity Tops
Bath Tubs
Wall Panels
Shower Stalls
Other
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
