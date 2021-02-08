Global Gastric Cancer Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2022

Market insights:

The gastric cancer testing market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5.8% during 2017-2022. Growing elderly population, technological advancement and rising incidence and prevalence rate of gastric cancer are boosting the gastric cancer testing market across the globe. Gastric cancer leads to uncontrolled progress of malignant cells that originate in stomach tissue. The main cause for the developing stomach cancer is still not known exactly, but bacterium Helicobacter Pylori is one of the key cause and also Smoking & ulcer are some factors leading to stomach cancer. Other factor included such as age, diet, and stomach disease can affect the risk of developing stomach cancer. Approx. 800,000 cancer related death are causes by gastric cancer every year, as per World Health Organization.

According to National Institute of Cancer, United States the stomach cancer is common in both men and women. Age, diet and stomach disease, including infection with Helicobacter pylori can affect the risk of developing stomach cancer. The number of new cases of stomach cancer was 7.3 per 100,000 men and women per year based on 2010-2014 cases.

The Gastric cancer testing market can be segmented majorly into three parts on the basis of testing type, drug class, treatment type and end users. Testing type, the industry further segmented into chest x-ray, computed tomography (CT or CAT) scan, helicobacter pylori, imaging tests, laparoscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, positron emission tomography (PET) scan and upper gastrointestinal (GI) series. And on the basic of drug class market can be segmented into Docetaxel, Doxorubicin Hydrochloride, Fluorouracil, Imatinib, Mitomycin C, Sunitinib And Trastuzumab. And lastly treatment type can be segmented into adjuvant chemotherapy, chemo therapy, radiation therapy, surgery and targeted drugs therapy. The stomach cancer market is rising rapidly as increasing incidence of adenocarcinoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors and lymphoma across the globe. Most significant drivers are for the stomach cancer market include, increasing number of cancer treatment centers, treatment advancements, combination therapies, large number of regulatory approvals for metastatic gastric cancer and low dose radiation technology based devices.

Geographical insights

The highest incidence and prevalence of stomach cancer has been predicted to be in Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean and the lowest incidence in North America and Africa. More than 60% of the global gastric cancer cases are from emerging economies such as South Korea, China Japan, Mongolia and India. Growing disposable income, awareness and healthcare spending will further drive the gastric cancer testing market in APAC region. China and Japan having the largest drug market share in terms large patient base and rise in treatment seeking population in these regions. According to the statistics World Cancer Research Fund International of the year 2012, Japan having the largest market share of approximately 24.7% in the global stomach cancer treatment market due to high consumption of salty and pickled foods. Not only just Japan (31.1 new cases /100,000), other countries such as South Korea (41.4), China (29.9), and Mongolia (34) have high incidence rates of stomach cancer. The gastric cancer drug market in North America and Europe rising strongly in uptake of gastric cancer drugs specifically Herceptin, Erbitux and Afitnitor also emphasizes the growth of these drugs.

Competitive insights:

The key players in the global market includes, Abbott, Biogen Idec, Bristol Myers Squibb, Danaher corporation, Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Eli Lilly and company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis International AG and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. Top companies are focusing on delivering differentiated treatments by adopting new method of treatments through launched products and upcoming targeted therapies during the forecast period.

Market segmentation:

1. Gastric cancer testing market research and analysis, by testing type

2. Gastric cancer testing market research and analysis, by drug class

3. Gastric cancer testing market research and analysis, by treatment type

4. Gastric cancer testing market research and analysis, by end user type

OMR report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of gastric cancer testing market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the gastric cancer testing market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the gastric cancer testing market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

