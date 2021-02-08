Global Cottage Cheese Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Cottage cheese is a fermented dairy product, that is a soft and mild-flavored cheese made from curds of pasteurized milk. This cheese is fresh due to the lack of a maturing process and is made from milk with different fat levels.

The cottage cheese industry will grow steadily during the next few years owing to the significant contribution by the countries in the North Americas. Consequently, the North Americas will account for the major share of the cottage cheese market share and size throughout the forecast period.

The global Cottage Cheese market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cottage Cheese volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cottage Cheese market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kraft Heinz

Daisy Brand

Dean Foods

HP HOOD

Saputo

Anderson Erickson

Breakstone’s

Kemps

Amul

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular cottage cheese

Low-fat or reduced-fat cottage cheese

Fat-free cottage cheese

Segment by Application

Catering

Ingredients

Retail

