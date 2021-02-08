Global Solid Control Equipment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Solid control equipment Market is valued at $1.84 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% to reach $3.92 billion by 2022. The rising demand for energy and increasing environmental concerns are the key factors driving the solids control equipment market growth. However adverse weather conditions pose a major challenge for the vendors in the market. Innovation of new products provides ample of opportunities for the players in the market to expand their business.

North America is the leading market owing to the technological advancements that has made the companies to lessen the fluid losses at a larger extent. Approximately 50% of the global oil and gas reserves are present in North America, mainly in U.S., which has augmented the drilling activities in the region. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to witness a relatively sluggish growth owing to political and economic uncertainty. Contracts and agreements are the key strategies adopted by the players to gain traction in the market.

Some of the key players in global Solid control equipment market are Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Derrick Equipment Company, Geographic Revenue Mix, GN Solids Control, Halliburton Company, Imdex Limited, Kemtron Technologies, Inc., Kosun Machinery Co., Ltd., National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SCOMI Group BHD, Secure Energy Services, Inc., and Weatherford International Ltd.

Products Covered:

• Hydrocyclones

• Shale Shakers & Screens

• MUD Cleaner

• MUD Centrifuges

• Other Solids Control Equipment

Applications Covered:

• Offshore Solids Control Equipment

• Onshore Solids Control Equipment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

