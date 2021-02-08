Global Wearable Technology Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Wearable technology market accounted for $11.43 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% to reach $37.39 billion by 2022. The factors such as increasing awareness of technologies in smartphone and internet applications, wide applications in healthcare and sensor technologies, growing recognition for wearable fitness & medical devices, emerging urban lifestyle and growing advancements in technologies are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high power consumption, low battery life, huge initial cost are some of the factors restraining the market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of wearable technology in several applications is one of the biggest opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period.

By Application, Enterprise & industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its rising demand for wearable computing devices and scanners. North America accounted for the largest share however, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to factors such as rising health awareness, new innovations and advancements in technology and product usage.

Some of the key players in global ceramic coating market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Fitbit Inc., 270 Vision, ARA (Applied Research Associates), Acer, 3L Labs, Sony Corp., Abbot Laboratories, Basis (Basis Science), Garmin Ltd. , Pebble Technology Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Google Inc.

Technologies Covered:

Networking Technologies (Bluetooth,RFID, NFC, ANT+, and Wi-Fi)

• Speech Recognition Technologies

• Computing Technologies (Wearable Computers)

• Sensor Technologies (Accelerometers and Mems)

• Display Technlogies (HUD, HMD, and Augmented Reality)

• Positioning Technologies (Gps and Digital Compass)

• Lowed Powered Wireless SoC Technologies

• Energy Harvesting Technologies

• Ergonomics & Materials Science Technologies

Products Covered:

• Neckwear

o Ties and Collars

o Fashion and Jewellery

• Eyewear

o Contact Lenses and Other (HMD, HUD, Augmented) Displays

o Smart Glasses and Goggles

• Wrist wear

o Wrist Bands

o Wrist Wear Computers and Watches

• Footwear

o Special Purpose Footwear

o Casual Footwear

