Global Blockchain Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Blockchain Market accounted for $XX million in 2015 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. Blockchain technology is a distributed ledger that uses cryptography to cut down costs in transactions across a number of industries, particularly financial services. It is extremely secure and excludes the need for a reliable third party to validate that a transaction has taken place. Moreover, Transaction will be present on a huge network of computers instead of recording on a single, centralised ledger. All these features put together are expected to fuel the Blockchain market growth.

The finance industry has been very fast in adopting this emerging technology, attributed to its ability to radically drop transaction costs. Other verticals are also witnessing the growth potential. IBM has taken a significant lead in blockchain market. There are a plenty of other players that take the open source code and productize it for a charge. Furthermore, there are many smaller startups occupied in experiments, predominantly with the financial services market.

Some of the key players in the market are 21, Inc., Abra, Inc., Alphaphoint, Bitfury, BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.), Chain, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, Coinbase, Deloitte, Digital Asset Holdings, Digitalx Ltd. (Digital Cc Ltd.), Earthport, Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI), IBM Corporation, Intelygenz, Microsoft Corporation and Ripple.

Organization Size Covered:

• Large enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Industries Covered:

• BFSI

• Public sector

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Automotive

• Media and entertainment

• Other Industries

Applications Covered:

• Clearing and settlement

• Digital identity

• Documentation

• Exchanges

• Payments

• Smart contracts

• Other Applications

