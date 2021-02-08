Global In-flight Entertainment and connectivity Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is accounted for $2.75 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.70 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Rising demand for big cabin business jets and enhancing the passengers experience are the key factors favoring the market growth. However, government regulations, high installation costs and rapid technological changes are restraining the market. Connectivity Wi-Fi technology and long-haul flights offer new growth opportunities for the market players.

North America is anticipated to command the largest share of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market. Its huge share is attributed to the exponential increase in the data usage on the ground and in the air. However, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record the maximum growth, primarily owing to the wireless and seat centric solutions being adopted by rising number of airlines.

Some of the key players in the market include Viasat, Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thales Group, Lumexis, Honeywell International, Inc., Onair, IMS, DMD Phantom, Lufthansa Systems AG, Zodiac Aerospace S.A., Digecor, Inc., GOGO LLC., Interact and Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Aircraft Type Covered:

• Very Large Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Business Jets

• Narrow Body Aircraft

Products Covered:

• Hardware

• Connectivity

• Content

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

