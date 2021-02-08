Global HIV Diagnosis & Treatment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2022

Market insights:

The global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) diagnosis & treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 % during 2017-2022. The HIV impact on the immune system of human body and weakens the individual defense system against any infections. It attacks & destroys a type of white blood cell, T-helper cell and replicates. Its produces have several copies of itself inside these white blood cells. Progressively the immune system becomes weak to any kind of infections. This condition and situation is known as acquired deficiency syndrome (AIDS). According to world health organization (WHO), it is a main global public health issue. In 2015, 1.2 million people died with HIV related infections across the globe and approximately 36.8 million people are currently suffering from HIV. As a result, the global HIV diagnosis and treatment market is rapidly growing, and continuously working on trials for the proper diagnosis followed by treatment. The market for HIV diagnosis and treatment market is growing at the pace, and also the increasing occurrence of HIV/AIDS infection globally boosting is the market, also government taking initiatives diagnosis and treatment and increasing in blood donations and blood transfusions and increasing awareness about HIV/AIDS. One of the major reason for the increase in the number of HIV infection across the globe, includes, changing lifestyle, injection drug usage, and lack of awareness and unprotected sex in some region. A prime factor driving the market for HIV diagnosis and treatment market is government and Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) efforts to initiate against HIV/AIDS.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2786798-global-hiv-diagnosis-treatment-market-research-and-forecast-2017-2022

The HIV diagnosis & treatment market was segmented majorly on the basis of type, product, treatment, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is further segmented into antibody tests, viral identification assays, cd4 testing, viral load testing, and early infant diagnostics. Antibody tests have a largest market share in the diagnosis of AID. On the basis of product, HIV diagnosis & treatment market can be segmented into assays and kits & reagents, instruments and software & service. In product segment, the product assays and kits is anticipated to lead the growth of the global HIV diagnosis & treatment market during the next few years. On the basis of treatment HIV diagnosis & treatment market can be segmented into protease inhibitors (PIS), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIS), nucleoside or nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIS), entry or fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors and others. In the treatment segment, the protease inhibitors (PIS) are the main treatment for the t global HIV Diagnosis & Treatment Market.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/14/hiv-diagnosis-amp-treatment-market-global-industry-analysis-and-opportunity-assessment-2020-2026/

Geographical insights

North America and Europe are the leading the market of the global HIV diagnosis & treatment market having strong healthcare R&D scenario. Regional government is taking initiatives for the ongoing diagnostic efforts for development of new treatment and products. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the high pace due to many issues regarding screening and testing of HIV. Furthermore, partnerships among the western market players and the governments in the region are another major aspect fueling the growth of HIV diagnosis market.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/push-lawn-mowers-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-28

Competitive Insights:

The main players functioning in the global HIV diagnosis & treatment market include Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Roche molecular systems Inc., Bio-Rad laboratories, QIAGEN, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and company, Merck KGAA, Biomerieux SA, Medmira Inc., Hologic Inc., Alere Inc., and others. In 2015, the U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) has approved the Siemens ADVIA Centaur HIV Ag/Ab combo (CHIV) assay.

Market segmentation:

1. HIV diagnosis & treatment market research and analysis, by type

2. HIV diagnosis & treatment market research and analysis, by product

3. HIV diagnosis & treatment market research and analysis, by treatment

4. HIV diagnosis & treatment market research and analysis, by user

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-grid-storage-technology-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-28

The Report Covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of HIV diagnosis & treatment market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the HIV diagnosis & treatment market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the HIV diagnosis & treatment market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/furniture-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

https://thedailychronicle.in/