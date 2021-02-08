Global HbA1c Testing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The global HbA1c testing market is likely to touch USD 1,992.44 million at a 12.24% CAGR between 2019- 2025, as per Market Research Future’s (MRFR) new report. HbA1c or hemoglobin A1c test is a blood test used to diagnose and monitor type 1 & type 2 diabetes. This is a protein that links with sugars like glucose that is found in red blood cells. Patients having diabetes have a high level of HbA1c in their body as this form during the process called glycosylation that includes glucose conversion into glycogen, especially for storage purposes.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global HbA1c testing market report based on end user, technology, and product.

By products, the HbA1c testing market is segmented into kits & instruments and reagents. The instruments segment is again segmented into handheld device and bench-top device. Of these, reagents will lead the market over the forecast period for its ease of availability.

By technology, the HbA1c testing market is segmented into TINIA, enzymatic assay, ion-exchange HPLC, and others. Of these, the ion-exchange HPLC will dominate the HbA1c testing market during the forecast period.

By end user, the HbA1c testing market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and others. Of these, diagnostic laboratories will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the HbA1c testing market report covers the recent trends & growth opportunities across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period for the joint ventures by private and public organizations in Canada & US, awareness campaigns, and research.

The global HbA1c testing market in Europe is predicted to hold second-largest share over the forecast period for various strategic activities encompassed by prominent players in the region, such as agreements and partnerships and increasing use of advanced diagnostic devices and tools.

The global HbA1c testing market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to develop at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rising per capita disposable income and developing healthcare infrastructure are adding market growth.

The global HbA1c testing market in Latin America and the MEA is likely to have steady growth during the forecast period due to limited access to healthcare. Meanwhile, the accessibility of new advanced treatment and increasing awareness about healthcare are likely to boost the market growth.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global HbA1c testing market report include Tosoh India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Rapid Diagnostics Group of Companies (India), Trinity Biotech PLC (Ireland), CPC Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

(India), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), PTS Diagnostics (US), Agappe Diagnostics Ltd (India), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Transasia Bio-Medicals (India), Siemens Healthineers (US), Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Lt (Switzerland), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), and Abbott Laboratories (US). Industry players have encompassed several strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launch, new product development, geographic expansion, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, and extensive R&D to create a niche in the market.

