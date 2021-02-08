Global Hazmat Suits Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Hazmat suits or hazardous material suits are personal protective equipment worn by lab technicians, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, scientists, and others. It provides protection against hazardous materials and toxic environments. The global hazmat suits market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) states safety measures taken by industries and other technological advances in suits. It outlines trends, opportunities, drivers, and threats for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period).

Market Scope

The global hazmat suits market valuation can touch USD 10161.46 million by 2025. It is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The market had stood at a value of USD 6768.19 million in 2018.

The impending need for protection against biological and chemical hazardous materials is the primary driver of the market. Outbreak of infectious diseases such as Ebola, COVID-19, and others can influence the market demand significantly. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Ebola had a 61% fatality rate and reported 54 cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Adoption of safety measures and rising number of nuclear power plants are other major drivers of the market. Elimination of furanic compounds present in transformer oil can cause solid dielectric deterioration. The European Union has taken to eliminate furanic compounds due to its shift from fossil fuel sources to renewable energy sources. Initiatives undertaken by the group to prevent accidents caused by these chemicals can warrant the need for hazmat suits for the transportation of dangerous goods.

However, lack of training provided to personnel and high costs of raw materials can impede the global hazmat suits market growth.

Segmentation

The global hazmat suits market is segmented based on application, end use, safety standards, and region.

The global market for hazmat suits, by application, has been segmented into infection control & biohazard, chemical waste, haz-mat, and others.

By end use, the market has been divided into oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, mining & metallurgy, construction, utilities, transportation, and others.

By safety standards, the market has been segregated into level A, level B, level C, and others. Level A suits are made of full face self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), chemical resistant gloves and boots, and two-way communication channels. Level B suits are similar to Level A suits but provide protection against splashes from chemicals. Level C suits are the most commonly used suit and provides protection similar to level B suits without respiratory protection.

Regional Analysis

Regions discussed in the global hazmat suits market comprise the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas are touted to lead the market owing to establishment of power plants and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. According to the World Nuclear Association, the U.S. accounts for 30% nuclear generation capacity globally. This can induce the need for hazmat suits as a precautionary measure against radiation and splashes. Establishment of nuclear reactors in more states in the U.S. can be lucrative for the global hazmat suits market.

APAC is bound to represent the fastest growth in the market owing to increasing applications of hazmat suits. Adoption of advanced waste management techniques is likely to fuel global market demand.

Competitive Outlook

Msa Safety, Inc., Sioen Industries NV, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ansell Inc., Alpha Pro Tech Inc., Honeywell Inc., Halyard Health Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co., Lakeland Industries Inc., 3M Company, Dupont Inc., and others are major suppliers and providers in the global hazmat suits market.

